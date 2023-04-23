EAC Price Reaches $0.0300 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 171.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, EAC has traded 83.3% higher against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $162.40 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01106454 USD and is down -63.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

