EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $446.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

