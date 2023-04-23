EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC opened at $90.40 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

