Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,641. The company has a market capitalization of $366.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $386.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

