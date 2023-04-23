Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $11,318,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 120,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in American Express by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,823 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $163.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

