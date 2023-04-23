Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.23.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

