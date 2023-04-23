Energi Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $169,734.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,662,035 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

