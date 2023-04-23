Everdome (DOME) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.05 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $20.45 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

