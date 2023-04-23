Fei USD Price Tops $0.97 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.05 million and approximately $393,778.58 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,450.23 or 0.99979837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97082017 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $371,929.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

