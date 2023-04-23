Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

Allstate stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.46. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

