First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 241,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 62,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

ON traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,748. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

