First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.27. 707,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

