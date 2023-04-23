First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,705. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

