First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $481,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

