First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Southern stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

