First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,750 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Global Medical REIT worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 287,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $613.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.