First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 190,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,809. The company has a market capitalization of $629.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 154.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

