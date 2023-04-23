First Dallas Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 5,665,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

