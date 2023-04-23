First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.31%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

