First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.91% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 772.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 276,923 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

