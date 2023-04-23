Frax Share Trading 18.7% Lower This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $585.93 million and $19.63 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $8.18 or 0.00029411 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,632,334 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

