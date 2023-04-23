General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Holdings Increased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. General American Investors makes up about 2.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General American Investors by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in General American Investors by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of GAM stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

