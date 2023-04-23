General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,317.00, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

