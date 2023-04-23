Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 584,535 iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 584,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 4.1% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF remained flat at $26.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 103,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,927. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $819.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

