Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 276,022 American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 276,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,506,000. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 4.97% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,508,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 417,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period.

TAXF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,122. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

