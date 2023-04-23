Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0608 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $902,527.02 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,670.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00313809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00570899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00071972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.00437895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003603 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

