GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.61. 3,479,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,954. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $269.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.65.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

