GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,442 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,428,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

