GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.89. 3,383,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,004. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $439.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

