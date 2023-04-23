GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.54. 722,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,239. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.76.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

