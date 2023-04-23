GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $6.79 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,932 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.83. 490,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

