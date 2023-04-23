GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $37,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,961. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

