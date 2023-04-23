GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.66.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,445,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $409.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

