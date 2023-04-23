GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 88 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TRV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,926. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

