GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,619 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $124.86. 917,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

