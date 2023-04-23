Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $111.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

