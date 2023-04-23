Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

