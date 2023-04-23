Hedges Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

