Homestead Advisers Corp Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 342,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $551.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

