Hooked Protocol Price Reaches $1.87 on Major Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93.66 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00006795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.91529051 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $32,451,298.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

