Hxro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.93 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Hxro has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $55.93 million and approximately $460.55 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

