Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Ingredion worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $104.83. The stock had a trading volume of 211,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $106.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

