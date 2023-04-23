Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Holdings Raised by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PSEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 19,555 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $616.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

