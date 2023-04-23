Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,655,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,253,548. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

