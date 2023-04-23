Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $5.42 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00019499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $25.69 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,972,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,968,101 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

