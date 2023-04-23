Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 235.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 2.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.78. 155,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,014. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

