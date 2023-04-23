IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $553.43 million and $6.02 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011509 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000099 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

