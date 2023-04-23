iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $413.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $439.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

