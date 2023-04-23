iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 448,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,400,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 386,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $413.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,004. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $439.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.