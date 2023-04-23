iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $248.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.36.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

